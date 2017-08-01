Grandma Home Alone Opens Fire on Home Invasion Suspects, Killing One

A grandma home alone in the Katy, Texas area opened fire on two home invasion suspects Monday, killing one.

The second suspect ran for his life, jumped a fence and disappeared from sight once the shots rang out.

advertisement

According to ABC 13, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the 60-year-old grandma was at home by herself when two suspects allegedly entered through the garage. Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, “Both were armed with pistols. She confronted both suspects, retrieved a handgun and fired several times at both subjects.”

Gilliland added, “From what we understand, it’s a rental home but there are several people who live in the home. But this morning she was by herself in the house.”

After the grandma stopped shooting, one suspect was dead and one was on the run. Police do not know if the fleeing suspect was shot as well.

A neighbor, Catherine Hanks, praised the grandma’s actions. Hanks said, “It’s just, you know what, in the state of Texas, if you’re gonna get on somebody’s property, you’re gonna get shot. That’s just the way we are, that’s Texas.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com