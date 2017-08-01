Grassroots Organization to Host ‘America First’ Rallies Nationwide in September

The policies the rallies will call to support include:

Securing our borders from threats to our safety

Defeating ISIS, Al Qaeda, and affiliates

Designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization

Ensuring proper & effective vetting of refugees for the protection of all Americans

Respecting law & order, our police, our military, and those who put their lives on the line for us each day

