Grassroots Organization to Host ‘America First’ Rallies Nationwide in September

ACT for America has announced it will host a nationwide series of “America First” rallies on Saturday, September 9, 2017. The national security grassroots organization aims to show support for “common sense ‘America First’ security policies proposed by President Trump, which prioritize real protection over political correctness, and celebrate American exceptionalism.”
Event organizers say these events will be held in honor of those lost during 9/11, America’s worst terrorist attack.
“Our nation made a vow after 9/11/2001 to “Never Forget,” but remembrance, while a necessary debt, is not a sufficient one. We as Americans must also raise our voices when our nation remains vulnerable to recurring threats,” said Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America, in an event press release.
The policies the rallies will call to support include:
- Securing our borders from threats to our safety
- Defeating ISIS, Al Qaeda, and affiliates
- Designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization
- Ensuring proper & effective vetting of refugees for the protection of all Americans
- Respecting law & order, our police, our military, and those who put their lives on the line for us each day
For information about the rallies and where they will be held, click here.
Amanda House is Breitbart News’ Deputy Political Editor. You can follow her on Twitter at @AmandaLeeHouse.
