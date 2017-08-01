Ivanka Trump Says She Is Looking Forward to Working ‘Alongside’ Gen. Kelly

Ivanka Trump said Monday that she was looking forward to working “alongside” new White House Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly, despite a new command structure that has all staff in the West Wing answering to Kelly.

Ms. Trump, who makes up one of the key members of the more globalist wing of Trump’s inner circle, was reportedly supportive of both the hiring and the firing of short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci — who was fired Monday shortly after Kelly was sworn in as chief of staff.

The New York Times reported that Kelly “made it clear” that he would be imposing more discipline on the process within the White House and that all staff, including Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, “would clear policy proposals, personnel recommendations, and advice from outsiders through him.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Monday that Kelly had “full authority” and that “all staff will report to him.”

But Ivanka Trump, in tweeting her praise of Kelly, said she was looking forward to working “alongside” the general.

Looking forward to serving alongside John Kelly as we work for the American people. General Kelly is a true American hero. pic.twitter.com/XQLuFaS3ce — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 31, 2017

While there were multiple reports that Kushner and Ms. Trump were involved in both the ousting of Scaramucci and former chief of staff Reince Priebus, other reports suggest that President Trump’s daughter’s and son-in-law’s influence may be limited.

Politico reported that both Ivanka and Kushner learned of Trump’s decision to ban transgender persons from the U.S. military — a move the couple would be likely to oppose — only when the president announced the move on Twitter.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY