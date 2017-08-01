Police: Armed Customer Kills Walgreens Robbery Suspect at Pharmacy Counter

Police say an armed robber demanding oxycodone at a Phoenix Walgreens was shot and killed Tuesday night by a customer who was armed.

The Walgreens incident occurred just after 7 pm.

According to ABC 15, the Walgreens was located near 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive. The Phoenix Police Department said, “the suspect approached the … pharmacy counter and demanded oxycodone.” A customer who saw the alleged armed robbery occurring pulled his own gun and shot the suspect.

AZFamily reports that the suspect initially survived being shot but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

Witnesses confirmed to police that the customer intervened in the alleged robbery, killing the suspect. The customer who intervened remained on scene and cooperated with police.

