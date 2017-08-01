Police: Mother Killed 6-Year-Old Daughter with Shotgun to ‘Save Her from Aliens’

A Virginia woman told authorities she killed her six-year-old daughter with a shotgun to protect her from aliens, police said.

Darla Elizabeth Hise, 27, told detectives while she was in a psychiatric hospital that “her daughter and son were in danger from aliens and she thought she was going to save her daughter by sending her to heaven,” the Roanoke Times reported.

advertisement

Hise also reportedly told authorities that she had “aliens in her body and wanted them removed from her stomach.”

The New York Post reported that the new details of the case came to light after Hise’s attorney filed a motion in court Wednesday, July 26, arguing that she did not knowingly waive her Miranda rights by speaking with a detective in the hospital because she was mentally incapacitated and under the influence of drugs.

“In this case, the evidence will show that [Hise’s] drug use and psychosis prevented her from being fully aware that she was abandoning her right against self-incrimination and to counsel and the consequences of abandoning those rights,” the motion filed Wednesday in Bath County Circuit Court stated.

Hise allegedly shot her daughter, Abigail Grace Hise, on February 4 at their home in Bath County, Virginia, the Daily Mail reported.

Police arrested Hise and charged her with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of methamphetamine, having a firearm while in possession of the drugs, and two counts of use of a firearm.

Authorities also found a three-year-old boy at the murder scene and placed him in the custody of another family.

After the mother’s arrest, police found that she was under the influence of methamphetamines, amphetamines, and marijuana.

Hise is currently being held in Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond and is due in court for trial on August 23.