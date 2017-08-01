Report: Scaramucci ‘Escorted’ Out of White House After Ouster

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was reportedly “escorted out of the White House” on Monday after new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly reportedly told Scaramucci that the White House was canceling his one-man reality show.

Anthony Scaramucci was escorted from White House grounds today after ouster, per source familiar with the scene — Jackie Alemany (@JaxAlemany) July 31, 2017

According to a CBS News report, Scaramucci had “previously bragged that he would report directly to the president rather than the chief of staff.”

President Donald Trump named Scaramucci to be the White House’s communications director on July 21, and he seemed overwhelmed, making numerous blunders during his first week on the job that were huge red flags for Trump’s administration, as Breitbart News reported.

Scaramucci capped off his roller-coaster week with an outrageous interview to the left-wing New Yorker in which he ripped former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus with F-bombs and accused White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon of giving himself blowjobs.

On Monday morning, hours before he was axed, Scaramucci had a 15 percent approval rating just a week after the debut of his “The Scaramucci Show.” Jon Cohen, Survey Monkey’s chief research officer, released the results of Survey Monkey’s online poll that was taken Thursday though Sunday to Axios.

Liberals loved reading about Scaramucci’s trashing of his co-workers, though, as the New Yorker article is reportedly the left-wing site’s most-read piece of the year.

“The president certainly felt that Anthony’s comments were inappropriate for a person in that position,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters at a Monday afternoon briefing.

The New York Times, which first reported Scaramucci’s ouster, noted that though Trump “was initially pleased” by Scaramucci’s “harsh remarks,” his view seemed to change as Trump’s associates told him critics from across the spectrum were giving Scaramucci’s outlandish reality show brutal reviews that may have also reflected badly on Trump.

The Times also noted that Kelly “refused to even consider retaining” Scaramucci and Trump started to see Scaramucci’s “brash actions” as a “political liability” over the weekend.