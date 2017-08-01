Speaker Ryan Posts Video of Visit to Southern Border: ‘It’s Time for the Wall’

In a 30-second video of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (D-WI) visit to the southern border of the United States posted online on Tuesday, Ryan said that border patrol agents “need more tools … to do their jobs effectively” and vows to “get this done this week.”

But the name of the video reads like a Trump campaign slogan: “It’s Time for the Wall” and notes that there are 1,954 miles of southern border between the United States and Mexico.

“I had the opportunity to travel down to Texas, to go to the Rio Grande Valley; spend time with our border patrol,” Ryan said as an EDM beat plays in the background. “When you see what they’re up against it really gives you even greater respect for what they do.

“They clearly need more tools and more support to do their job effectively,” Ryan said. “That’s why we’re going to get this done this week.”

“It’s time for The [sic] Wall,” the text accompanying the video reads. “That’s why the House voted to fully fund the Trump administration’s request to build it.”

The text notes that a wall is not, however, enough. It reads:

As Speaker Ryan saw first hand when he toured the Rio Grande Valley earlier this year, our law enforcement professionals need more tools and more support to do their jobs effectively. So in addition to a physical barrier along our southern border, the House took action to boost funding for our military, update their equipment, and yes, give our service members a well-deserved pay raise. When it comes to securing our border and keeping Americans safe, talk is cheap. These actions show Congress is serious about getting the job done.

The text also lists other actions taken by the House in the 115th congressional session so far:

•Crack down on criminal illegal immigrants who re-enter the country.

•Withhold federal grants from so-called “sanctuary cities.”

•Put more boots at the border, with increased funding for Customs and Border Protection.