Ex-Clinton Campaign Chair John Podesta Still Losing Sleep Over Loss to Trump

Former Hillary Clinton campaign Chair John Podesta admitted Wednesday that he is still losing sleep over the Clinton campaign’s inability to beat President Trump in November.

“Obviously we bear the burden of having lost the Electoral College, so you know I lose sleep about that every night,” he said on CNN.

The Clinton team has had an unusually hard time dealing with its loss — possibly in part due to its apparent confidence that it would beat the longshot Trump campaign comfortably.

Hillary Clinton has made a number of speeches in which she has blamed a multitude of other for her loss — specifically Russia and former FBI Director James Comey. In September she will release a 500+ page book on the subject, called: What Happened.

Podesta’s interview shows that the defeat really got under the Clinton team’s skin. However, Podesta says that Trump’s continued references to his election win show the opposite.

“It’s unprecedented. You never saw that behavior from any other president who’s talking about the person they beat,” Podesta said, without noting that it is also unprecedented for a losing campaign to talk about the defeat as much as the Clinton campaign, or to cast the legitimacy of a president’s victory into doubt.

“I think it really just bugs the hell out of him that she got three million more votes than he did and he keeps coming back to that,” he added.

After saying that he loses sleep every night about Trump’s win, Podesta claims that Trump’s references to Clinton show that “she’s really under his skin because he knows that in the popular vote she beat him and beat him soundly.”

But he then noted that Clinton “will have something to say about that when her book comes up in mid-September.”

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY