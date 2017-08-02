White House: Trump Favors U.S. Workers over Investment Class on Immigration

President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Stephen Miller said Trump’s new skills-based RAISE Act immigration proposal that benefits American workers is yet another example of how Trump favors the working class over the investment class.

In a heated briefing with legacy media reporters who are clueless about immigration beyond the hackneyed—and often misleading—talking points they are fed from amnesty advocates associated with the “Gang of Eight” Senators and technology titans like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Miller said that the RAISE Act is the “pro-American immigration reform that the American people want and deserve.”

Miller said because of America’s current immigration policies, there has been a “shift in wealth from the working class to wealthier corporations and businesses.” He said the government’s duty is to protect U.S. citizens and U.S. workers who are struggling to find jobs. He implored legislators to have “compassion” for American workers. He said it is not fair for a new business to open up in a place like Detroit and force unemployed American workers to compete with foreigners.

“This is what President Trump campaigned on,” Miller said. “This is a major promise to the American people.”

He noted that bringing in an endless flow of low-skilled workers and increasing the number of H-1B visas so technology corporations can replace American workers with foreigners who are not as qualified would only displace and harm U.S.-born workers and legal immigrants.

Miller said such policies hurt U.S.-born workers, immigrant workers, African-American workers, Hispanic workers, and blue-collar workers in general. Noting that nearly half of all immigrant-headed households receive government benefits, Miller said the RAISE Act would also help U.S. taxpayers.

Miller said there are bills that can only pass in the “dark of night” and others that can only pass in the “light of day.” He said the RAISE Act, which protects blue-collar workers while brining in workers who can add to the economy, is one that can pass in the “light of day.” He implied that the massive comprehensive amnesty bills that keep failing, even with all of the behind-the-scenes machinations, are ones that can only be passed in the “dark of knight” through subterfuge.

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, while campaigning against the “Gang of Eight” amnesty bill, warned that massive amnesty legislation would “decimate Main Street.” As Breitbart News reported, after Dave Brat’s shocking primary victory over then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-VA) because of the illegal immigration issue, Brat said that amnesty for illegal immigrants is the biggest issue that divides Wall Street from Main Street.

On Wednesday, Miller said the more “we as a country have a national conversation” about the RAISE Act, the more “immense” public support there will be for it and the more “unstoppable” the momentum will be for the bill. He challenged legacy media orgaizations to poll the public on the issue.