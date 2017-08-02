Scaramucci Vows to ‘Go Dark’ Before Reemerging ‘as Me’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci vowed to make a triumphant return after he “goes dark” for a bit after he was unceremoniously canned from his job on Monday.

advertisement

New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly axed Scaramucci and cancelled his one-man reality show on Monday, just days after Scaramucci made his profane remarks to the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza about former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

When HuffPost’s Vicky Ward asked Scaramucci on Tuesday what he planned to do next, he responded, “I am going to go dark.”

“Then I will reemerge,” he reportedly said before pausing a bit. “As me.”

On Tuesday, TMZ conveniently found Scaramucci and peppered him with some questions as he was getting into an SUV. Scaramucci, who probably could improve Dancing with the Stars’ ratings or star in a reality show, went out of his way to let TMZ know that he did not know how to dance.

“I don’t know how to dance,” he said as if he were signaling to ABC that he desperately needs some dancing lessons from a professional.