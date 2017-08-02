‘New Yorker’ Writer Throws Mooch Under Bus Again: We’re Not Family Friends!

Ryan Lizza of the left-wing New Yorker again threw former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci under the bus, this time disputing Scaramucci’s claims to HuffPost that they were old family friends who were having an off-the-record interview in “spirit.”

Explaining that he believed his vulgar comments about former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon that caused his one-man “The Scaramucci Show” to be abruptly cancelled were off the record in spirit, Scaramucci told the HuffPost that he thought he was yukking it up with an old family friend.

“The Lizzas and Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years. My dad knew his dad from construction, and we were building a personal relationship. Most of what I said was humorous and joking,” Scaramucci said Tuesday. “Legally, it may have been on the record, but the spirit of it was off. And he knew that.”

Scaramucci even said he wanted to take Lizza out for a beer. But when HuffPost asked Lizza to respond to Scaramucci’s remarks, Lizza disputed Scaramucci’s assertion that “the Lizzas and the Scaramuccis have been friends for over 50 years.”

“I’ve only known Anthony in his capacity as a Trump surrogate and then White House communications director,” Lizza wrote Huffpost, sounding like someone who did not want to touch Scaramuncci with a ten-foot pole. “We are not and have never been ‘old family friends,’ though I think our fathers knew each other, so maybe that’s what he’s talking about. (The Long Island Italian world in that generation is relatively small.) But again, that would not be a reason to suppress an explosive on-the-record interview.”

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak wrote after the New Yorker published Scaramucci’s profane remarks that Scaramucci’s biggest mistake was wanting to be liked by left-wing journalists like Lizza who seems so disgusted by anyone associated with Trump that he does not even want to entertain the thought that his and Scaramucci’s fathers may have been pals.

If Scaramucci, who was fired from his communications director job on Monday and was reportedly escorted from the White House grounds, thought those in the Opposition Party like Lizza will now like him, Lizza’s remarks to HuffPost should prove to Scaramucci that it is not even worth trying to be liked by the Opposition Media so long as he supports Trump as enthusiastically as he has done since the 2016 general election.