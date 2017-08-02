President Trump’s senior advisor Stephen Miller had to give a history lesson to CNN’s Jim Acosta at a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday about the Statue of Liberty and the “The New Colossus” poem that’s on the base of statue.

“What the president is proposing here does not seem like it’s in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” Acosta said.

“The Statue of Liberty says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’” Acosta read from a paper. “It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.

“Aren’t you trying to change what it means to be an immigrant coming into this country if you’re telling them you have to speak English?” Acosta said. “Can’t people learn to speak English when they get here?”

Miller had earlier informed Acosta that to become a naturalized U.S. citizen speaking English is already required. But, moreover, Miller pointed out that the poem Acosta quoted was not on the original statue but was added later.

“When the Goddess of Liberty was given to the United States (in 1886) its donor’s agenda was to burnish France’s republican roots after the oppressive reign of Napoleon III and to celebrate the two nations’ commitment to the principles of liberty,” the New York Times reported in 2011.

“The only immigrants mentioned at the dedication in 1886 were the ‘illustrious descendants of the French nobility’ who fought on behalf of the United States against Britain during the American Revolution,” the Times reported.

Emma Lazarus’s poem only belatedly became synonymous with the Statute of Liberty,” the Times reported.

“Finally in 1903, after relentless lobbying by a friend of Lazarus who was descended from Alexander Hamilton, himself an immigrant, it was ‘affixed to the pedestal as an ex post facto inscription; the art historian Marvin Trachtenberg wrote and the Times reported.

Also, the first federal immigration law strictly controlled which people where allowed to enter the United States, according to government records — the Immigration Act of 1882.