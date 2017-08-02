VIDEO: Airport Worker Struck by Lightning Collapses

Newly obtained surveillance footage from a Florida airport runway caught the horrifying moment that lightning struck an airport worker, causing him to collapse.

advertisement

The incident takes place at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 22 in the Fort Myers region of Florida, the Daily Mail reported.

The video shows Austin Dunn, 21, working under a Sun Country Airlines plane when a lightning bolt strikes the tail of the aircraft.

Shortly after the lightning bolt strikes the tail, it travels down the plane and hits Dunn’s hand.

Dunn collapses to the ground, and his raincoat-clad co-workers rush to his aid at the end of the video.

Airport officials told WBBH the airport activated the lightning warning system the moment Dunn was struck.

Medics rushed Dunn to the hospital; he suffered third-degree burns throughout his body and bleeding inside his brain.

He was released Monday after spending two weeks in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Even though Dunn was released from the hospital, his family says he has a long road of treatments ahead of him to repair the nerve damage in his arms and legs.

“Austin is sleeping a lot and mending physically and mentally, then Friday we start treatments up here in Tampa for his 3rd-degree burns on his hand, and possible nerve damage surgery,” his father, Kyle Dunn, said Tuesday.

A GoFundMe account set up to help pay for Dunn’s medical expenses has raised $840 as of Wednesday afternoon, with a $10,000 goal.