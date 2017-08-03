Chris Cox: Freedom Winning as Pres. Trump Trades Gun Control for Crime Control

During a Thursday appearance on Fox & Friends, NRA-ILA executive director Chris Cox pointed out that freedom is winning because President Trump has traded gun control for crime control.

Host Steve Doocy noted that the Department of Justice is on pace to prosecute more gun crimes in 2017 than have been prosecuted in any year since 2005. He then asked Cox, “So what is President Trump doing that President Obama did not?”

Cox responded:

Look, no one wants to turn on their TV in the morning and hear about another record-breaking week for murders in Chicago or more violent crime in cities like Baltimore. What we saw for eight years under President Obama was the opposite approach of, ‘Let’s decrease prosecutions intentionally of criminals caught with firearms, let’s turn our back on law enforcement … and let’s try to blame law-abiding gun owners every time some murderer goes out and kills someone.’ It didn’t work, it didn’t keep cities safe. And thankfully, under President Trump’s leadership, we’re seeing a fundamental change in the culture on how we deal with criminals.

Cox went on to talk of Trump’s determination to stand with law enforcement and to prosecute criminals who use guns in the commission of their crimes. Cox referred to this as “crime control,” which is far more freedom-friendly than gun control:

.@ChrisCoxNRA "Crime control, what @POTUS is doing… is going after crime in the country, not after the rights of law-abiding gun owners" 👏 — NRA (@NRA) August 3, 2017

Cox described what he called the “sad truth” that “nearly 4,000 people were murdered in [Chicago] during [Obama’s] presidency.” He suggested these murders were the result of politicizing every aspect of life in hopes of furthering a political agenda. Cox said if Obama had taken the leadership approach “of Donald Trump and Attorney General Sessions … of cracking down on criminals who misuse firearms, there would be people alive today who aren’t. That’s a real tragedy.”

On July 30 Breitbart News reported that prosecutions for illegal gun possession are up 23 percent under Trump and Sessions. This is the “crime control” that protects freedom, and it is the opposite of the gun control that cripples it.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com