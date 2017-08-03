Report: H.R. McMaster Gave ‘Explicit Instruction’ Not to Mention Obama ‘Holdovers’ in Trump Admin

The report further claims that McMaster plans to fire “at least four other senior NSC officials” loyal to President Trump in the coming weeks — after firing three nationalist senior National Security Council officials.

From the Washington Free Beacon:

One veteran GOP foreign policy hand who has been in constant contact with the administration since its transition to the White House told the Free Beacon that McMaster has sought to downplay outstanding issues with Obama-era holdovers believed to be undermining the administration.

“One of the first things H.R. McMaster did when he took over the NSC was order all the staffers who came in with Trump to stop talking about Obama ‘holdovers.’ It was an actual, literal, explicit instruction,” the source said. “He didn’t want anyone pointing out how Obama loyalists were still in place, undermining President Trump, and leaking against him.”

…

“After he was done protecting the entrenched bureaucracy McMaster went on offense, which is what you’re seeing now,” the source said. “He’s purging the people who came up with Trump and are genuinely loyal to him.”