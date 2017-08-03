‘The Scaramucci Show’ Suspends Production: Mooch Cancels Friday Media Event

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci canceled his much-hyped online media spectacle that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

In a Thursday afternoon tweet, Scaramucci—whom new White House Chief of Staff John Kelly axed after this week after his profane interview with the New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza in which he cussed out former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and accused Chief Strategist Steve Bannon of giving himself blowjobs—said he will focus on his family and work in the private sector.

“No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned!” he tweeted.

No Press Event Tomorrow: Focusing on Family, My Work in The Private Sector. #MovingForward Stay Tuned! — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 3, 2017

After telling HuffPost that he would go “dark” for a bit, Scaramucci immediately on leaked a goofy communications strategy memo that he wrote supposedly a full week after he got hired, again putting the spotlight on himself on Wednesday. To make matters worse, the communications memo revealed someone who may have been way in over his head, as Breibart News explained.

For the time being, it looks as if Scaramucci has decided to stop production of his one-man “The Scaramucci Show” while a filmmaker is reportedly putting together a film about Scaramucci by using four years of video footage he obtained by tailing “The Mooch” on his adventures.

According to the New York Post’s “Page Six,” filmmaker Andrew Muscato, who went to Japan and made “The Zen of Bobby V” film about former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine, has been following Scaramucci around for four years and has “dozens of hours of footage.” Muscato asked “The Mooch” if he could have “full access” to him because he thought Scaramucci was a “unique New York character.”

“I’m lucky to have captured, for the past four years, one of the most fascinating people that I’ve ever known,” Muscato said.

Scaramucci comes across as a combination of The Situation from Jersey Shore and Bobby Axelrod from Billions. But as his first week on the job as communications director and memo revealed, Scaramucci may be much better under Dancing with the Stars’ spotlight or starring in a reality show than being Trump’s top communications strategist.