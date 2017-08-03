SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Ten-Year-Old Girl’s Dog Attacks Man to Stop Abduction

045284 06: A Pit Bull Pit bears its teeth for attack July 14, 1987 in New York City. Bull dogs and their owners make up a special subculture in the American population of pet owners. The vicious attack dog is also member of the family. (Photo by Yvonne Hemsey/Liaison)
File Photo: Getty Images/Yvonne Hemsey

by Warner Todd Huston3 Aug 2017Woobbridge, VA

A little girl’s dog is being hailed as a hero for attacking and driving off a stranger who was trying to abduct the girl.

Authorities in Woodbridge, Virginia, say that a ten-year-old little girl’s dog attacked a man who was trying to grab the girl last week, according to the Associated Press.

Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police reported that the dog bit the stranger after the man tried to grab the girl’s arm. After being bitten, the man ran away, the sergeant said.

Police released a description of the man as “5’3″, 145lbs with a thin build, short brown hair and a goatee. Last seen wearing a white striped shirt and light colored long pants”:

The man’s identity is still unknown, and police have not found any other information about him to date. Anyone with information should call the Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

