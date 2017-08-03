Very Fake News: Trump DIDN’T Say the Wall Wasn’t Important, While Turnbull Admitted ‘Refugees’ Were Economic Migrants

The propaganda press is already trying to have a field day with the Trump telephone transcripts that were just released, showcasing his conversations with the President of Mexico and Prime Minister of Australia. They think the calls make him look bad. That’s because their frame of reference is that of “normal politicians”.

Instead, the new President of the United States (POTUS) shows an indefatigable commitment to his ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda — which included toughness on immigration, crime, trade, and the border wall. His unwillingness to accept bad deals for the American people will both reassure and further endear him to those that put him in the White House in the first place.

AUSTRALIA AND ‘REFUGEES’

Take the Australian call to start, which hinged on the refugee deal, which POTUS consistently disparaged during the call.

Prime Minister Turnbull tries to foist 1,250 “refugees” on President Trump, to which POTUS shot back: “Who made the deal? Obama?”

Now the media, and indeed Turnbull, originally start these conversations by talking about “refugees”. But during the conversation Mr. Turnbull reveals the truth:

They are basically economic refugees from Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. That is the vast bulk of them.

So not actual refugees, but economic migrants. And only not allowed into Australia because the Australian government is enforcing its policy of not taking people who arrive by boat. Yet Mr. Turnbull wants President Trump to compromise on the policies he was elected on, the latter of whom asks: “Why haven’t you let them out? Why have you not let them into your society?”

Turnbull admits: “It is because in order to stop people smugglers, we had to deprive them of the product. So we said if you try to come to Australia by boat, even if we think you are the best person in the world, even if you are a Noble [sic] Prize winning genius, we will not let you in”.

From here on, the conversation goes round in circles. Turnbull wants to save face with his public by not having to renege on Australian policies, but he wants President Trump to do the precise opposite.

Mr. Trump won’t play Mr. Nice Guy though, nor will he play the politician game. His answers are honest and to the point:

We are like a dumping ground for the rest of the world. I have been here for a period of time, I just want this to stop. I look so foolish doing this. It [sic] know it is good for you but it is bad for me. It is horrible for me. This is what I am trying to stop. I do not want to have more San Bernardino’s or World Trade Centers. I could name 30 others, but I do not have enough time.

Once again, Turnbull reveals: “They are economic refugees” — not actually a thing. He means economic migrants.

MEXICO AND THE WALL

In his discussion with President Peña Nieto, Mr. Trump insists Mexico is going to have to pay for the wall.

He talks about the trade deficit the U.S. has with Mexico, and mentions how America would be willing to stop the criminal gangs in Mexico, that Nieto has failed to address.

The criticism POTUS is already facing from CNN and the like is the line: “Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about”.

But they stop reading the transcript there. President Trump wasn’t speaking about how he doesn’t believe the wall is important, he was talking about the dollar value of it. Finish reading the paragraph, CNN, and be honest. Trump goes on: “But in terms of dollars – or pesos – it is the least important thing. I know how to build very inexpensively, so it will be much lower than these numbers I am being presented with, and it will be a better wall and it will look nice. And it will do the job”.

He asked Nieto repeatedly not to publicly refuse to pay for the wall — as the start of a negotiation between the two nations. This is an entirely reasonable position to take, but already the left is trying to claim the President is simply trying to save face. In reality, he’s trying to save capital (quite normal) on the issue, while suggesting Mexico get their heads around having to eventually pay for the wall.

In fact he even says that, while the press is trying to pretend he didn’t. He literally said, during the call: “I have to have Mexico pay for the wall – I have to.”

In brief, the calls show Trump as consistent, not what the media is pretending them to show. Is anyone surprised the very fake news continues?

Raheem Kassam is the author of the upcoming book ‘No Go Zones: How Sharia is Coming to a Neighborhood Near You’