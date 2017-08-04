Exclusive — Eric Bolling Attorney Fires Back at Huffington Post Sexting Attack: ‘Not True’

The attorney for Fox News anchor Eric Bolling is firing back at a thinly and anonymously sourced hit piece in the Huffington Post alleging he sent “lewd” text messages to female coworkers years ago.

Bolling’s attorney firmly denied the allegations in his exclusive statement to Breitbart News and called the Huffington Post story “not true.”

advertisement

“The story is based on anonymous sources and not true,” Bolling’s attorney Michael Bowe told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday night. “No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

Bowe is Bolling’s counsel and is an attorney with Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP law firm in New York City.

Bowe previously told Huffington Post, before this more firm denial to Breitbart News: “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Late Friday night, Yashar Ali of the Huffington Post alleged that Bolling sent photographs of male genitalia to female coworkers. Ali wrote:

Eric Bolling, a longtime Fox News host, sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia via text message to at least two colleagues at Fox Business and one colleague at Fox News, a dozen sources told HuffPost. Recipients of the photo confirmed its contents to HuffPost, which is not revealing their identities. The women, who are Bolling’s current and former Fox colleagues, concluded the message was from him because they recognized his number from previous work-related and informal interactions. The messages were sent several years ago, on separate occasions.

Ali continued by citing several anonymous sources who said they saw the photograph that the Huffington Post alleges he sent. He wrote:

The women did not solicit the messages, which they told colleagues were deeply upsetting and offensive. One of the recipients said that when she replied to Bolling via text, telling him never to send her such photos again, he did not respond. Four people, outside of the recipients, confirmed to HuffPost they’d seen the photo, and eight others said the recipients had spoken to them about it.

It’s unclear at this time if the report is accurate, since it is based entirely on unnamed sources. Ali says he spoke to 14 separate sources for the piece, “all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity either because they currently work at the networks and aren’t allowed to speak to members of the press without prior authorization or because they have confidentiality agreements with Fox News and its parent company 21st Century Fox.”

A Fox News spokesperson was informed of the allegations by the Huffington Post, Ali wrote, and said in a statement to the Huffington Post that: “We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.”