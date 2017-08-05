Bill Kristol: Never Trumpers Should ‘Rebrand’ as ‘Liberals’

Bill Kristol, the Never Trumper and top H.R. McMaster defender and ally who is reportedly working behind the scenes to primary or oust President Donald Trump, wants Never Trumpers to rebrand themselves as “liberals.”

Kristol’s “conservatives” are mostly the Never Trumpers on Twitter, the professional “conservative” establishment in Washington, and professional operatives in the establishment political world. They also favor “liberal” immigration laws so legacy media elites and corporatist establishment Republicans will like them. In a Saturday tweet that speaks for itself, Kristol wrote:

advertisement

Conservatives could "rebrand" as liberals. Seriously. We're for liberal democracy, liberal world order, liberal economy, liberal education. https://t.co/MvSbZCfLEZ — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 5, 2017

According to a New York Times report, Kristol “said he had begun informal conversations about creating a ‘Committee Not to Renominate the President.’”

“We need to take one shot at liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism,” Kristol told the liberal Times reporters before tweeting that the “task in 2020” is to oust Trump.