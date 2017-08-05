EXCLUSIVE: Dinesh D’Souza’s Facebook Page Hacked After Release of Book, ‘The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three days after hackers locked Dinesh D’Souza out of his own Facebook page, the prolific filmmaker and author of The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left and other books has finally regained access to his profile.

“My name is Dinesh D’Souza, and I am happy to report that my Facebook is back and I am back in charge of it,” D’Souza said in a video from his Facebook page on Friday.

“I want to thank those of you who contacted Facebook because that’s what was accelerated the fixing of this problem,” he said.

In a phone interview with Breitbart on Thursday, D’Souza said, “On literally the publication date of my book, which was this past Monday, August 1, some group or someone hacked my Facebook page, took it over, gained entry to the administrator division of the page and then threw out the members of my team who administer the page. Essentially, I lost control of my own Facebook.”

D’Souza told Breitbart News that people were posting spam on his page, including tutorials about “removing warts from your body. I mean, probably if I was 20-years-old, I’d find some of that information somewhat useful. But I think my followers are somewhat bewildered to be getting a stream of stuff that is completely unrelated to my work.”

Posts that were legitimately from D’Souza during the time he was locked out had been previously scheduled before it was hacked.

D’Souza continued, “I don’t know who did this or why. But, what really is mystifying and actually quite infuriating to me is that Facebook has done nothing, so far, to correct the problem.” He described Facebook as less responsive than the DMV or Department of Immigration Services. “This tone, for a private sector company, is unbelievable.”

“Think of it this way: If my phone went out of whack, I’d have the phone company down there the same day to fix it. If my Apple device was broken, I’d go to the Apple store, and they’d rectify it immediately. Facebook is supposed to be some kind of high-tech company. And we spend a lot of money on Facebook.”

D’Souza’s newest book argues that fascism and nazism are ideological creations of the left, not the right, as the media falsely attempt to argue. The Big Lie has already risen to #13 on Amazon’s best seller list. In the book, D’Souza goes through the history of how Hitler got his blueprint for European conquest directly from Jacksonian Democrats.

D’Souza, who is currently on a book tour throughout the United States, explained that his book is an undisputed “secret history of ties that I don’t believe have ever been exposed to public view, about the relationships to the left — in America — and the Fascists in Italy and the Nazis in Germany. It’s very eye-opening and shocking to people to see the stuff that is in this book.”

In a piece he penned for Breitbart News about The Big Lie, D’Souza said, “The Left at times accused Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush of being fascists. But that was throwaway rhetoric. In Trump’s case, they meant it.”

He goes on to outline ways in which it’s “on the surface,” simple to make broad-sweeping correlations between Trump and Hitler because both men wanted to get their nations “back to the good old days.” However, the dishonesty and illusion presented by the left purposely leave out the fact that “Trump’s promised restoration is concerned with bringing back jobs. It is also about making government smaller and less bureaucratic. It is not about repealing progress in America on civil rights or women going to work. It is not about sending gays back into the closet.”

D’Souza also pointed out that when the left attempt to pin an authoritarian label on Trump, they are severely misguided. “Trump admittedly has a bossy style that he gets from, well, being a boss,” D’Souza wrote. However, the biggest distinction between a strong leader and authoritarian rests in the fact that authoritarians seek to subvert the democratic process, which D’Souza notes Trump has not done. He further adds that “authoritarians often try to run your private life.” Trump, he notes, does not care how people live their private lives, which deity they worship, or what books they read.”

The Big Lie is D’Souza’s sixteenth book.

A film, based on the book, will also be released in a few months.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.