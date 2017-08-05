Sen. Claire McCaskill Claims She ‘Respects’ Trump Voters, Despite Mocking President

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) claimed during a recent town hall that she “respects” President Trump’s voters, despite repeated attempts to stymie his agenda.

At a town hall in July, McCaskill told Missourians that she “respects” Missouri voters. She explained, “I’m here because I respect the people who voted for Donald Trump.”

McCaskill’s recent remarks might confuse observers because during the 2016 presidential campaign, she called Trump a “buffoon.”

“What’s important is not whether or not he gets out, but how he campaigns,” explained Sen. McCaskill. “If the contrast is now about what separates us from Donald Trump, then I think it’s fine. I just hope that we can begin to focus on unifying because, obviously, a lot of us are perplexed that we could be facing a country led by someone who seems to be a buffoon.”

The Missouri Democrat senator also said that Vladimir Putin was President Trump’s “best buddy.”

“So you can say Trump and his friend Putin are the founders of ISIS,” McCaskill added, blaming Putin and Trump for the rise of ISIS.

Sen. McCaskill serves as one of the four Democratic senators whom Republicans have targeted for re-election. Trump won Missouri, and McCaskill has endured tight races in the past. Breitbart News recently reported that Sen. McCaskill remains open to the idea of a $32 trillion “Medicare for All” single-payer healthcare scheme. Other Democratic senators the GOP has targeted for the 2018 Senate midterm elections include Bill Nelson (D-FL), Bob Casey (D-PA), and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Missouri went red during the 2016 presidential election, and National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Michael McAdams argues that McCaskill continues to block crucial legislation that Missouri voters want, such as repealing and replacing Obamacare and tax reform.

The Missouri Democrat also voted against at least 18 of President Trump’s executive agency nominees and even took the unprecedented step of voting to filibuster then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“Instead of working to implement the agenda Missouri voters want, McCaskill has taken matters into her own hands to block President Trump’s agenda at every turn,” said Michael McAdams. “Missourians won’t tolerate career politicians like Claire McCaskill standing in the way of the change they voted for.”