Forward, a website claiming to inform American Jews, has published a hit piece on President Donald Trump, his staff, and his supporters.

In a piece entitled “19 People Jews Should Worry About More Than Linda Sarsour,” author Steven Davidson singles out the president, advisers Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka — listed twice — and Morton Klein, president of Zionist Organization of America, in the same article that includes the head of Hezbollah and Iranian dictator Ayatollah Khamenei.

advertisement

Sarsour, a Palestinian-American, anti-Israel activist, and organizer of the Women’s March the day after Trump’s inauguration, called for “jihad,” or holy war, against the Trump administration last month.

Breitbart News reported that Sarsour was speaking in Chicago at the annual conference of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), a group that the Investigative Project on Terrorism notes was an “unindicted co-conspirator” in a terror-funding prosecution, and was allegedly “created by members of the Muslim Brotherhood” in the United States in the early 1980s.

Quoting the Prophet Muhammad, Sarsour said: “A word of truth in front of a tyrant ruler or leader, that is the best form of jihad.”

“And I hope that we, when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts us from us that as a form of jihad, that we are struggling against tyrants and rulers, not only abroad in the Middle East or on the other side of the world, but here, in these United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House,” she stated.

Republican Jews are a bigger concern to Jews than Jew-hating terror advocate @LSarsour? Y'all have completely lost your minds. https://t.co/POBTtyqrCy — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) August 4, 2017

“Steve and Seb stand shoulder to shoulder with the Jewish people in the fight against anti-Semitism and Israel-bashing rhetoric,” Arthur Schwartz, external political and policy advisor with ZOA told Breitbart News. “And we will stand shoulder to shoulder with Steve and Seb to defend them against these outrageous accusations.”

Klein told Breitbart News he will not ignore the false accusations.

“This matter has been referred to counsel,” Klein said.

The charges against the president include his not mentioning Jews in his statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day without revealing that the White House responded by saying the statement honored all victims of the Nazis, which included Jews, gypsies, homosexuals and non-Jews.

“It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims, survivors, heroes of the Holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflicted on innocent people by Nazi terror. “Yet, we know that in the darkest hours of humanity, light shines the brightest. As we remember those who died, we are deeply grateful to those who risked their lives to save the innocent. “In the name of the perished, I pledge to do everything in my power throughout my Presidency, and my life, to ensure that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good. Together, we will make love and tolerance prevalent throughout the world.”

Others on Davidson’s list are David Duke and Louis Farrakhan.