NJ Father Spends $5,000 to Reprint HS Yearbooks That Censored Trump Shirts

The father of a New Jersey high school student spent more than $5,000 to ensure that the high school that censored the Trump logo on his son’s shirt would reprint the yearbooks with the logo.

Joseph Berardo, the father of Wall Township High School student Grant Berardo, spent $5,279 of his own money towards the reprinting costs for 200 yearbooks with photos containing the Trump logo and quotes from President Trump that were initially censored the first time around, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Berardo said he donated the money to the reprinting costs because he felt it was “the right thing to do.”

“I didn’t want there to be some other program that didn’t get funded because of this,” he said. “They responded appropriately and corrected it. Supporting the kids of Wall Township seemed like the right thing to do.”

Lors Photography, the company the school district hired to take the yearbook photos, also gave $3,000 towards the reprinting.

The cost of reprinting the 200 yearbooks totaled $10,000. Jostens, the yearbook publisher, agreed to issue a credit to the school district for any other outstanding costs.

Wall Township High School came under fire in June when it issued yearbooks that photoshopped the Trump logo out of several students’ t-shirts and left out quotes from the president.

The teacher and yearbook club adviser responsible for the censorship was suspended with pay, and the school district promised that they would reprint the yearbooks without the censorship and at the school’s expense.