Report: Mueller Investigation Demands White House Documents on Mike Flynn

Investigators working for U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 presidential election, have demanded documents pertaining to former national security advisor Mike Flynn, The New York Times reported on Friday.

“Though not a formal subpoena, the document request is the first known instance of Mr. Mueller’s team asking the White House to hand over records,” the report claimed.

advertisement

It is the first time Mueller’s team has requested specific White House documents pertaining to a close Trump associate.

The report also claimed that investigators were interviewing witnesses over claims Flynn’s company, the Flynn Intel Group, had been paid $530,000 by the Turkish government as part of a campaign to discredit the man accused of orchestrating last year’s failed coup.

Flynn Intel Group reportedly received the funds from a Turkish-American businessman, Ekim Alptekin, who investigators believe may have ties to the Turkish government.

Flynn has so far refused to comment on the story, while President Trump’s special counsel, Ty Cobb, said they would cooperate with any due request.

“We’ve said before we’re collaborating with the special counsel on an ongoing basis,” Cobb told the Times. “It’s full cooperation mode as far as we are concerned.”

Flynn was fired by Trump in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of phone conversations he held with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, a month before Trump was sworn in.

Since his firing, Flynn has been subject to both federal and congressional investigators pertaining to his contacts with Russia. In April, Flynn’s request for immunity in exchange for his testimony was rejected by the Senate Intelligence Committee.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com