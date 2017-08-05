A female-run political group that worked to elect President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) for the Senate seat vacated by now Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the organization announced on Saturday.

“Mo Brooks is a principled conservative with strong grassroots support,” Amy Kremer, co-founder and chairwoman of Women Vote Trump said in the announcement distributed to the media. “We know he’s the best candidate to represent the state of Alabama while working to Make America Great Again.”

“He has a battle-tested record of being a conservative fighter and if elected, he will continue that work with other conservatives in the Senate to defend our Constitutional rights,” Kremer said.

As reported by Breitbart News, the Senate Leadership Fund and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have led a campaign to defeat Brooks in favor of Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who was appointed to the seat after President Donald Trump tapped Sessions for the AG post.

The Super PAC’s website is filled with derogatory claims against Brooks, who is described there as being anti-Trump, pro-immigrant, and against defeating Islamic terrorists — all stances denied by Brooks.

“Not only will he stand on principle and fight on the issues, he will also stand up to GOP Leadership when they attempt to thwart the America First agenda, which the American people overwhelmingly supported in the last election,” Kremer said.

This latest endorsement follows a slew of other endorsements for Brooks including Sean Hannity, Mark Levin, Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, Students for Trump, and seven Alabama Trump delegates to the Republican National Convention.

Kremer also condemned the attack ad targeting Brooks, including those put out by the Senate Leadership Fund.

“The attack ads are lies and the people know this,” Kremer said. “It is simple, Mo Brooks is under attack because he won’t work for McConnell’s K Street lobbyist and big business agenda, but will fight for the people who want to Make America Great Again.”