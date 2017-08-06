CNN’S Jim Acosta Admits He’s Still Clueless About U.S. Immigration Policy

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Sunday admitted that he is still clueless about America’s immigration history and laws after White House adviser Stephen Miller demolished CNN’s resident grandstander last week. In a fiery exchange, Miller not only called out Acosta for his “cosmopolitan” biases but also exposed his shallowness on public policy issues.

Sunday on Fox News, Katrina Pierson, one of President Donald Trump’s top allies, said that Miller “reeducated” Acosta on the difference between “illegal immigration” and “green cards” as Acosta tried to inappropriately “editorialize” during the televised press conference. She said she sent miller a “fist-bump text message” after Miller’s press conference.

After finding out about Pierson’s remarks, Acosta tweeted: “Definitely put me down as not ‘reeducated.'”

Apparently lacking self-awareness, Acosta also claimed last week that Miller just could not take the “heat” and implied that he won the exchange with Miller.

During his much-publicized exchange, Miller exposed Acosta’s “Cosmopolitan” biases by calling out CNN’s spotlight-seeking reporter after Acosta implied that only newcomers from “Great Britain” and Australia speak English:

Jim, I just got to say, I am shocked by your statement, that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would know English. It reveals your cosmpolitan bias to a shocking degree that in your mind … this is an amazing moment … that you think that only people from Great Britain and Australia would speak English is so insulting to millions of hard-working immigrants that do speak English from all over the world.

As Breitbart News’ John Carney pointed out, Acosta was indeed clueless as “the U.S. has recent immigrants from more than 20 countries outside of Britain and Australia where English is the official or dominant language. These include a large number of Caribbean nations, such as Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, and Antiqua-Barbuda. Two English-speaking African countries, Liberia and Zimbabwe, also send a number of immigrants to the U.S.”

Miller also called Acosta out after Acosta railed against Trump’s proposed border wall and claimed that immigration was at a historical low while seemingly unaware of the difference between “illegal immigration” and America’s “green-card policy”:

You don’t actually think the wall affects green card policy? You couldn’t possibly believe that could you? Actually, the notion that you actually think immigration is at a historic low. Do you at CNN really not know the difference between green card policy and illegal immigration?

Acosta also seemed to claim that the Emma Lazarus’ Statute of Liberty poem determined U.S. immigration law, an obnoxious claim that Miller promptly swatted away: