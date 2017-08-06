College Campus Rape Survivor: Pepper Spray Won’t Cut It, Women Need Guns

College campus rape survivor Shayna Lopez-Rivas tells Florida legislators that pepper spray is not a sufficient defensive tool—women need guns.

She said she had pepper spray with her when she was attacked on Florida State University’s campus in 2014, but the spray did not stop the attacker.

advertisement

According to 4Jax, Lopez-Rivas said, “He had a knife. I had pepper spray. And even though I ran for blue lights that are scattered all around, [he was] faster, stronger, and I did not win.”

She said she now carries a gun and the next attacker will not find easy prey. Lopez-Rivas said if she had her gun with her in 2014 she could have stopped that attacker in his tracks. She said, “The way that I carry it now, I would have been able to prevent what happened to me.”

Lopez-Rivas is asking Florida legislators to pass campus carry so women with concealed carry permits can carry their guns on campus for self-defense.

Campus carry is the law of the land in Georgia, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Oregon, Texas, and Idaho. And it takes effect in Arkansas on September 15, 2017. Ohio also has a campus carry law and Cedarville University has decided that university employees can carry for defense of themselves and their students.

The left consistently responds to campus carry proposals by warning that campus crime will increase or that women will actually be endangered if campus carry is enacted. However, in the real world, the enactment of campus carry has not lead to violence and mayhem. Rather, it simply provides a means by which law-abiding citizens—including vulnerable female students—can be armed to defend their lives and dignity.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.