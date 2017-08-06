Elderly Home Owner Shoots, Kills Suspected Home Invader

An elderly home owner in Lakeland, Florida, shot and killed a suspected home intruder early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at a home that sits back in a wooded area off Deeson Road.

According to WFLA, the elderly couple awoke to sounds of someone inside their home. The elderly man grabbed his gun and shot the suspect, killing him on the scene.

10 News reports that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 33-year-old Shane DeShane. They indicate that DeShane was also a Deeson Road resident, and lived “just a few houses away from the [elderly] couples’ home.” However, investigators have no evidence that the elderly couple knew DeShane.

HCSO did not report how many times DeShane was shot nor did they report where he was shot. They simply pointed out that DeShane was dead by the time deputies arrived.

