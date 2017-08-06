NARAL: Comparing Abortion to Slavery ‘Shameful & Vile’

The National Abortion Rights Action League (NARAL) has reacted fiercely to recent parallels drawn between abortion and slavery, calling the comparison “shameful & vile.”

NARAL’s tweet Sunday that abortion “is a basic human right—not slavery” and slamming comparisons between the two institutions came in reaction to a Huffington Post article attacking Judge John K. Bush, newly appointed to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who has compared abortion to slavery.

African pro-life activist Obianuju Ekeocha retweeted the NARAL message, saying she wanted to preserve the comment for posterity, “so that one day long after we are dead, there will be records of the inhumane sentiments that held up abortion.”

I’m leaving this comment here so that one day long after we are dead, there will be records of the inhumane sentiments that held up abortion https://t.co/34BpZ9c7i6 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) August 5, 2017

Abortion, like slavery in America, targets the black community in a particular way, and has been decried by countless black leaders as racist in its very roots.

Earlier this year, former presidential candidate Alan Keyes called abortion “more evil than slavery,” arguing that many Americans today hold the same underlying prejudices that made slavery possible in the 19th century.

Many Americans contend that “without abortion rights, women cannot be free,” Keyes wrote. “Thus they hold that the individual’s freedom to murder nascent human offspring is an indispensable prerogative of American citizenship, which must be protected with the coercive force of law.”

In its internal logic, Keyes said, this is “identical to what the proponents of race-based slavery said about the freedom of their communities and states.”

Alveda King, the niece of civil rights champion Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., campaigns non-stop for the pro-life cause and does not shy away from calling it the great civil rights issue of our day. Having had two abortions (one against her will) before becoming committed to the pro-life movement, Ms. King speaks from a position of experience and authority.

Moreover, Ms. King found out later in her life that her own mother had wished to abort her, but was prevented from doing so by her grandfather.

“My mother wanted to abort me, and that was basically a family secret,” she said. “My grandfather stopped her and said that he had a dream and saw me perfectly. He was a prophetic dreamer, like Martin.”

In the lead-up to last November’s election, a group of leading black Christian clergy and intellectuals wrote an “open letter” to Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, denouncing Clinton’s complicity in America’s abortion industry, which has had a “catastrophic impact” on the black community.

The 26 prominent black Christian leaders, including eight African American bishops, assailed Clinton for what they call her “unconscionable silence in the face of such destruction of innocent black life,” through her vigorous support of the U.S. abortion industry.

“Black babies are dying at terrifying rates,” states the letter, a copy of which was sent to Breitbart News. “Don’t black lives matter?”

In their letter, the leaders noted that the rate of abortion among blacks is far higher than among whites, with “365 black babies aborted for every 1,000 that are born.”

“Blacks account for roughly 38% of all abortions in the country though we represent only 13% of the population,” they said, citing statistics that underscore the heavily racist component of abortion in America.

The Reverend Clenard H. Childress has called this phenomenon “black genocide,” building a national ministry around its exposure. Childress cites an estimate that since 1973 black women in America have had some 16 million abortions, an enormous loss. Without it, America’s black community would now number 52 million persons, he suggests.

The abortion movement, spearheaded by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), has been no friend to blacks, despite their rhetoric to the contrary.

Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, was a notorious racist and eugenicist, and worked actively to reduce the black population. As part of the eugenics movement in the 1930s, Sanger thought that abortion could effectively cull “inferior races” from the human gene pool.

Sanger chose inner cities as the sites for her first abortion clinics, and still today, 79 percent of Planned Parenthood’s abortion facilities are located in black or minority neighborhoods.

Planned Parenthood’s research and propaganda arm, the Guttmacher Institute, was named after former Planned Parenthood president Alan Guttmacher, who was also Vice-President of the American Eugenics Society.

Guttmacher was an advocate of coercive population control, and sought the involvement of the United Nations to achieve a significant and targeted reduction of population. “My own feeling,” he said in an interview in 1970, “is that we’ve got to pull out all the stops and involve the United Nations.”

“If you’re going to curb population, it’s extremely important not to have it done by the damned Yankees, but by the UN. Because the thing is, then it’s not considered genocide. If the United States goes to the black man or the yellow man and says slow down your reproduction rate, we’re immediately suspected of having ulterior motives to keep the white man dominant in the world. If you can send in a colorful UN force, you’ve got much better leverage,” he said.

