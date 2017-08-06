Shock! MSNBC Gives Airtime to GOPer Who Understands Trump’s Appeal to Working-Class Voters

MSNBC and The 11th Hour host Brian Williams somehow let a Republican who actually understood President Donald Trump’s appeal to working-class Americans on the air.

On Friday evening, former Republican strategist Robert Traynham said Trump is in his “natural space” when talking about blue-collar jobs.

“He’s very authentic, and you have to give him credit for that,” he said of Trump’s passion for sticking up for working-class workers as a candidate and president. “That’s one of the reasons why he won.”

Traynham said he would argue that Trump is the “blue-collar billionaire” and “for some reason, the person that’s living paycheck to paycheck in West Virginia connects with that guy. And there’s something to be said about that.”

Despite Trump’s over-the-top rhetoric and antics, he said working-class Americans think, “that’s my guy, he’s fighting for me.”

This week in West Virginia, Trump said though the stock market is at record highs during his presidency while the unemployment rate is at a 16-year old, politicians must still fight for “forgotten Americans” who may not be invested in the stock market or be still looking for jobs.

“I will never forget the millions and millions of people out there that want jobs, that don’t register on the unemployment rolls because they gave up looking for jobs,” Trump said at the West Virginia campaign event. “So I accept the [record economic] number, but we all know that there are millions of people out there we love—the forgotten men and women—and they’re looking for jobs.”

The network that produces one vile, out of touch, nasty, insufferable, sanctimonious, unbearable and, quite frankly, stupid Never Trumper after another like USC produces running backs and Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers find linebackers somehow let Traynham on the air to talk about Trump.

Perhaps Williams and MSNBC did not know Traynham actually had a clue about Trump’s voters, for MSNBC usually uses their “Republicans” as useful idiots who stereotype Trump’s voters like the network falsely thinks Trump’s voters stereotype various groups.

One can only hope Traynham’s spot-on analysis about Trump’s support among working-class Americans does not get him booted from the left-wing network.