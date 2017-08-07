Exclusive — Trump Backer Kayleigh McEnany Leaves CNN to Become RNC Spokeswoman

Kayleigh McEnany, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump who was previously a CNN contributor, has left the network to join the Republican National Committee, the RNC is announcing on Monday afternoon. The move is yet another sign the GOP has become the party of President Trump, officially.

“I am excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country,” said McEnany in a statement the RNC provided to Breitbart News ahead of its public release. “I’m eager to talk about Republican ideas and values and have important discussions about issues affecting Americans across this country.”

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel added that McEnany will help the RNC continue to solidify the GOP’s support for and message around President Trump’s successes moving into the 2018 midterm elections.

“Kayleigh will be an integral part of our Party’s ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country,” McDaniel said in the release provided to Breitbart News. “Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build our majorities in Congress headed into 2018.”

McEnany was one of President Trump’s most effective messaging defenders on CNN, the heart of what Dr. Sebastian Gorka—a former Breitbart News national security editor and Deputy Assistant to the President—calls the “fake news industrial complex.” She left CNN last week.

While I have enjoyed my time at CNN, I will be moving to a new role. Stay tuned next week! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 5, 2017

The RNC’s statement notes that McEnany has years of experience fighting the institutional left, and building effective messages.

“McEnany has years of experience developing communications strategies and key messages serving as a correspondent covering both foreign and domestic news and events,” the RNC noted. “She is a graduate of Harvard Law School with a Juris Doctor and Georgetown University School of Foreign Service with a BSFS in International Politics. She also studied politics and international relations at Oxford University, St. Edmund Hall.”

This hire by the RNC is one of a handful of many to come as the Republican Party’s national infrastructure looks to beef up efforts nationally. The RNC says McEnany will be joined by the hiring of a new national press secretary and a deputy national press secretary as well.