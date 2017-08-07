Exclusive — Zionist Organization of America Launches ‘Comprehensive Review’ of H.R. McMaster Israel History

Following troubling revelations and concerned raised about National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) announced it has undertaken a review and analysis of the top White House official’s positions, actions, and statements on Israel.

“Zionist Organization of America (‘ZOA’) issues the following statement in response to several media inquiries regarding General Herbert Raymond ‘H.R.’ McMaster’s tenure as President Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor,” ZOA said in a statement on Monday morning. “ZOA’s leadership is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of all publicly available facts and statements. Morton Klein, national president of ZOA, will be issuing a full statement later this week.”

ZOA is the oldest pro-Israel organization in America which has been a reliable supporter of President Donald Trump and his administration. The group, and its president Morton Klein, have fought back against phony allegations of anti-Semitism against former Breitbart News executive chairman and current White House Chief Strategist Stephen K. Bannon and former Breitbart News national security editor and current Special Assistant to the President Dr. Sebastian Gorka. ZOA is backed in substantial part by GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson, an ardent defender of Israel and a confidante of President Trump.

While ZOA’s statement has not indicated where the powerful pro-Israel organization will come down in its review of McMaster’s activities and statements, there are many reasons to believe that ZOA may not have a favorable view of his positions on Israel. A source close to ZOA cautioned Breitbart News, explaining that ZOA’s review would be “limited in scope to analysis of McMaster’s performance and positions on issues related to Israel and the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism.”

It is worth noting that it has been widely reported that McMaster has a serious problem with the term “radical Islamic terrorism.” It’s also worth noting there are reportedly serious concerns with McMaster’s positions on Israel, as raised in part by Caroline Glick of the Jerusalem Post last week.

“According to senior officials aware of his behavior, he [McMaster] constantly refers to Israel as the occupying power and insists falsely and constantly that a country named Palestine existed where Israel is located until 1948 when it was destroyed by the Jews,” Glick wrote of McMaster. “Many of you will remember that a few days before Trump’s visit to Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו and his advisers were blindsided when the Americans suddenly told them that no Israeli official was allowed to accompany Trump to the Western Wall. What hasn’t been reported is that it was McMaster who pressured Trump to agree not to let Netanyahu accompany him to the Western Wall. At the time, I and other reporters were led to believe that this was the decision of rogue anti-Israel officers at the US consulate in Jerusalem. But it wasn’t. It was McMaster. And even that, it works out wasn’t sufficient for McMaster. He pressured Trump to cancel his visit to the Wall and only visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial — ala the Islamists who insist that the only reason Israel exists is European guilt over the Holocaust.”

What’s more, a piece out Sunday evening by Breitbart News’ Aaron Klein–this outlet’s Jerusalem Bureau chief–discovered deep troubling ties between McMaster and leftist billionaire George Soros.

Now, the oldest and strongest pro-Israel group in America is conducting its own probe to get to the bottom of it.