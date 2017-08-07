SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

iPhone Supplier Foxconn Announces Second Plant Coming to Michigan in Trump Era

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Terry Gou (C), Chairman of Foxconn, an electronics supplier, while Sen. Ben Johnson (R-WI) (R) stands nearby during an announcement that the company will open a manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, during an event in the East Room of the White House July 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. The president was touting a decision by Apple supplier Foxconn to invest $10 billion to build a factory in Wisconsin that produces LCD panels. Foxconn said the project would create 3,000 jobs, with the 'potential' to generate 13,000 new jobs, according to published reports. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

by Warner Todd Huston7 Aug 20170

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has announced that it is planning a second manufacturing plant, this one in Michigan. After Foxconn announced a new plant in Wisconsin just last month, these newest jobs are coming to the second state that was key to President Trump’s election in 2016.

The coming Michigan plant will focus on autonomous vehicles, Foxconn founder Terry Gou said, according to CNBC.

“Automotive development in the U.S. is still more advanced than China,” Gou said. “Besides self-driving technology, I’m also interested in artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.”

Like the Wisconsin facility, no final location for the new Michigan plant has been decided.

The Michigan announcement is the second such expansion announced in a state that was crucial to Donald Trump’s 2016 election to the White House.

At the end of July, President Trump announced that the iPhone supplier was to build a manufacturing plant in the Badger State at a site yet to be determined.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is expected to invest $10 billion in the Wisconsin plant, which will employ around 3,000 workers. It is expected to expand over the next few years and bring on new workers. Foxconn plans to build flat-panel screens at the new Wisconsin plant.

Foxconn is the world’s largest contract electronics maker and manufactures various parts for Apple’s iPhone as well as other makers’ brands. It operates vast factories in China but has never had a large presence in the United States.

