Jeff Flake: GOP Should Embrace Pro-Amnesty ‘Autopsy’ Report

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) wants Republicans to embrace the foolish Republican National Committee’s (RNC) “autopsy” report, which was released after Mitt Romney’s 2012 loss and recommended amnesty for illegal immigrants as its only policy solution.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Monday, Flake said Republicans had to be a “more welcoming party” on immigration and said cutting legal immigration in half, as President Donald Trump proposed last week, is going in the “wrong direction.”

Flake has been promoting his book in which he trashes Trump and his America-first nationalist and populist movement in order to adored by media elites as the “enlightened” and oh-so-intelligent “Republican.”

He proudly embraces the “globalist” moniker in his new book and has suggested that Congress should try again to pass the “Gang of Eight” comprehensive amnesty bill. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Flake’s fellow Gang of Eight teammate, told the Arizona Republic that he would like to work with Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to pass the Gang of Eight’s amnesty bill when he returns to Congress from his cancer treatments.

Flake said he was “very heartened” by the poorly-named and foolish “autopsy” report and said the party seems to “have abandoned” the autopsy report’s sole policy recommendation–amnesty for illegal immigrants. He added that Republicans needed to play a game of “addition” rather than subtraction even though Trump attracted millions of working-class voters from all backgrounds who had never been involved in politics before while doing better than Mitt Romney among “people of color.”

As Breitbart News has pointed out, “before the dust was even settled after the 2012 presidential election,” the RNC “published its poorly-named autopsy report in which the only policy recommendation was amnesty for illegal immigrants. GOP establishment consultants also convinced [Senator Marco] Rubio to break his campaign promise and be the face of the ‘Gang of Eight’ bill because they thought passing amnesty legislation was the only way back to the White House. Nearly every single Republican consultant and legacy media figure on television parroted the conventional wisdom: Republicans could not win the White House in 2016 if they did not pass amnesty legislation.”

Trump’s win in 2016 showed how foolish this “advice” was as he won states like Pennsylvania and Michigan that establishment Republicans had not been able to win in a generation. In addition, to add insult to injury to the GOP establishment’s favorite talking point, Trump did better among people of color than Romney even though Trump opposed illegal immigration and promised to build a border wall.

Revealing how clueless legacy media anchors still are about GOP politics and the country’s voters, Blitzer did not ask the obvious follow-up question to Flake about whether adopting the “autopsy” report’s policy recommendation on immigration would cause Republicans to lose elections.