At Least Two Shot Dead During Baltimore’s ‘Nobody Kill Anybody’ Weekend

At least two people were shot dead Friday, August 4, through Sunday, August 6, a 72-hour period designated the “Nobody Kill Anybody” weekend by #BaltimoreCeasefire.

On July 12, Breitbart News reported that city residents were being urged to take the #BaltimorePeaceChallenge, pledging to go three days without shooting at each other. But according to Fox News, at least three people had been shot before the weekend ended, and two of those victims died from their wounds. Both shooting deaths occurred on Saturday.

advertisement

The #BaltimoreCeasefire weekend was spearheaded by Erricka Bridgeford, who took to Facebook following the killings to assure everyone that the ceasefire was not over, that “Nobody Kill Anybody” weekend would continue through Sunday.

Bridgeford wrote:

The #BaltimoreCeasefire has NOT ended. If you are going to run around here acting defeated, A. Part of me wants to give you this nub to your eye, and then, to hug you, and B. You are not ready for this revolution. It’s fine. But please sit down & quiet yourself. Stop panicking out loud. Find a corner & watch us keep GETTING THIS WORK. Be in awe of how nothing stops us from healing our city. Just please know that you and your misguided, “It ain’t work” perception do NOT…. I REPEAT… DO NOT get to speak for this movement. I am turning off your mic right … now.

“If you want to talk about how we come from slaves who ran away, got killed… yet MORE slaves kept rising up…. YOU are a voice of this movement,” she continued. “If you understand that the 2 lives we lost to violence inspire us to #VibrateEvenHigher… YOU are a voice of this movement.”

She went on to describe the “perceptions that have been shifted” and “the immeasurable hope that young people have been given” via #BaltimoreCeasefire.

Baltimore is experiencing death and violence at record levels, and it all comes just four years after adoption of stringent gun controls via the Firearm Safety Act (2013). That Act banned “high capacity” magazines, “assault weapons,” and established a registration/fingerprint requirement for would-be handgun purchasers. These were all pushed in the name of making people safer, yet the two deadliest years in Baltimore’s history were 2015 and 2016.

Moreover, on March 27, 2017, Breitbart News reported that the criminal use of “high capacity” magazines in Baltimore had risen since a ban on the devices was put in place. The Trace, a gun control journalism outlet, shows that the criminal use of such magazines jumped in 2013 and continued to climb in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

The lessons are clear: gun control weakens the position of law-abiding citizens while strengthening the position of criminals.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.