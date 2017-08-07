Mother Says Bakers Refused to Make Pro-Trump Cake for Her Son

The mother of a 9-year-old California boy, who wrote a letter to President Trump in July, said that bakers in her area refused to bake her son a birthday cake featuring President Trump.

The Washington Post reported that Dylan Harbin’s mother made her son a “Trump-themed” cake for his birthday after she could not find a bakery in the Stockton area willing to make one.

Harbin’s mother, who said she was not political, wanted the cake for her son because she is “100 percent” supportive of her children.

Breitbart News reached out to eight different bakeries specializing in custom-made cakes in the Stockton area for comment but did not receive any responses by publication time.

Harbin, also known as “Pickle,” wrote a letter to the president that was read aloud by Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the July 26 White House press briefing.

The media tried to verify whether the letter was authentic, but the Post confirmed that Harbin wrote the letter.

Other bakeries have turned down requests to bake Trump-themed birthday cakes.

A Louisiana supermarket’s bakery department refused to bake a “Trump 2016” cake for a teenager’s birthday but released a statement apologizing for the incident after it made headlines nationwide.