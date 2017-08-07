SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

‘Nonpartisan’ Center for Public Integrity Writer Gives DNC Advice on Irritating Trump: Book Blumenthal on TV!

by Tony Lee7 Aug 20170

A reporter for the purportedly “nonpartisan” Center for Public Integrity suggested on Monday that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) book Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) on as many cable news shows as possible to get under President Donald Trump’s skin.

Former Huffington Post writer Christina Wilkie, who now writes for the “nonpartisan” Center for Public Integrity, tweeted on Monday: “Blumenthal clearly gets under Trump’s skin, so if you’re the DNC, you’ll want to book him on every cable news broadcast you can get him on.”

Blumenthal has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics regarding the “Russia collusion” allegations, and Trump lashed out at Blumenthal on Monday, firing off a series of tweets reminding Americans that Blumenthal lied about having served in Vietnam.

The Center for Public Integrity’s website describes the organization as a “nonprofit digital news organization; it is nonpartisan and does no advocacy work. The Center is exempt from income taxes. Contributions to the Center are tax-deductible.”

Wilkie used to write for the left-wing Huffington Post, whose anti-Trump editors branded Trump a “xenophobe” and “racist” in an “editor’s note” that ran at the bottom of nearly every Trump story during the 2016 campaign: “Editor’s note: Donald Trump regularly incites political violence and is a serial liar, rampant xenophobe, racist, misogynist and birther who has repeatedly pledged to ban all Muslims — 1.6 billion members of an entire religion — from entering the U.S.”

The left-wing outlet also at first refused to cover Trump in their politics section, relegating all of its Trump coverage to the “Entertainment” section.

“Our reason is simple: Trump’s campaign is a sideshow,” the clueless left-wing Huffington Post editors wrote in 2015. “We won’t take the bait. If you are interested in what The Donald has to say, you’ll find it next to our stories on the Kardashians and The Bachelorette.”

Trump supporters “Diamand and Silk” shredded Wilkie in 2016 for what they described as a misleading “hit piece” on them.

Now, Wilkie is covering the Trump administration “objectively” for the “nonpartisan” Center for Public Integrity.

