Report: Anthony Weiner Shunned by Clinton-Supporting Neighbors

NEW YORK CITY — Disgraced former Democratic congressman and infamous sexter Anthony Weiner is reportedly being shunned by his Hillary Clinton-supporting neighbors, who blame him for Clinton’s loss in November.

Weiner’s sexting antics became a major political issue for Clinton in October when then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he was re-opening the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

advertisement

The investigation was reopened after classified emails were found on Weiner’s computer — apparently forwarded to him by wife and Clinton adviser Huma Abedin — during their investigation into Weiner’s alleged sexting of an underage girl.

Clinton has blamed Comey’s letter as a contributing factor for her defeat to President Trump — one of a laundry list of items she blames for her loss.

Now, it seems, Clinton supporters in deep-blue New York City have internalized that message and are shunning Weiner. According to the New York Post, his Clinton-supporting neighbors now blame him for her loss.

“Nobody speaks to him. He is truly ostracized,” a source told the Post. “People won’t even get on the elevator with him.”

The Post reports that Weiner — whose sexting forced him to resign his seat in Congress in 2011 after it was reported on by the late Andrew Breitbart — is frequently seen in his apartment tower’s gym wearing earbuds.

The Post reports that Weiner will be sentenced in September for sharing obscene photos with a minor, with prosecutors pushing for a sentence in a plea agreement of between 21 and 27 months.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY