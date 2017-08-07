SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Report: Anthony Weiner Shunned by Clinton-Supporting Neighbors

AP

by Adam Shaw7 Aug 20170

NEW YORK CITY — Disgraced former Democratic congressman and infamous sexter Anthony Weiner is reportedly being shunned by his Hillary Clinton-supporting neighbors, who blame him for Clinton’s loss in November.

Weiner’s sexting antics became a major political issue for Clinton in October when then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he was re-opening the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

The investigation was reopened after classified emails were found on Weiner’s computer — apparently forwarded to him by wife and Clinton adviser Huma Abedin — during their investigation into Weiner’s alleged sexting of an underage girl.

Clinton has blamed Comey’s letter as a contributing factor for her defeat to President Trump — one of a laundry list of items she blames for her loss.

Now, it seems, Clinton supporters in deep-blue New York City have internalized that message and are shunning Weiner. According to the New York Post, his Clinton-supporting neighbors now blame him for her loss.

“Nobody speaks to him. He is truly ostracized,” a source told the Post. “People won’t even get on the elevator with him.”

The Post reports that Weiner — whose sexting forced him to resign his seat in Congress in 2011 after it was reported on by the late Andrew Breitbart — is frequently seen in his apartment tower’s gym wearing earbuds.

The Post reports that Weiner will be sentenced in September for sharing obscene photos with a minor, with prosecutors pushing for a sentence in a plea agreement of between 21 and 27 months.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter:  @AdamShawNY

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x