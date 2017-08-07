On Vacation, Donald Trump Thunders Against Fake News

President Donald Trump continued to blast the media on Twitter Monday while on vacation at his golf club in New Jersey.

“The failing @nytimes which has made every wrong prediction about me including my big election win (apologized), is totally inept!” he wrote on Twitter.

The Times published a story accusing Trump of lying and leading “a broader decline in standards of truth for political discourse” and a story that Vice President Mike Pence was positioning himself for a possible 2020 run.

The president also struck back against stories that his voting coalition was fading.

“The Trump base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling),” he wrote.“Look at rallies in Penn, Iowa, Ohio and West Virginia.”

He dismissed the media’s ongoing Russian collusion narrative as a distraction from the good news of his presidency, including record stock market gains, border security, jobs, his Supreme Court pick, and deregulation.

The news media, he argued, had “driven the Trump base even closer together.”

“Hard to believe that with 24/7 #Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, NYTIMES & WAPO, the Trump base is getting stronger!” he wrote.

The president also appeared to have watched an appearance by Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal on CNN, tweeting that the senator “cried like a baby” after it was discovered that he misled voters about his Vietnam War record.