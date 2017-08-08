Black Women a Surging Concealed Carry Demographic in Texas

A Crime Prevention Research Center study shows that black women are surging as a concealed carry demographic in the state of Texas.

In fact, the issuance of concealed permits for blacks in general is leading the state, and black women are increasingly the ones getting those permits.

According to the Houston Press, “White residents still represent the majority of owners, but since 2000, African American women have grown from 1 percent of total permit holders to 11 percent.” This is a seismic shift which the National African American Gun Association’s Philip Smith attributes to common sense.

Smith said, “More and more people are no longer taking the quote-unquote standard perspective: ‘Black folks shouldn’t have guns, they’re dangerous, blah blah blah.’ It’s OK to have a gun. It’s OK to protect your family. There’s nothing anti-American about that.”

The Press reports that “in 2013, a Pew Research Center Study survey found that 29 percent of blacks viewed gun ownership as a good thing.” A Pew survey taken two years later showed the percentage of blacks viewing gun ownership as a good thing had climbed beyond 50 percent, and the increase in concealed carry for black women shows the trend is upward.

On July 20 Breitbart News reported the Crime Prevention Research Center study, which shows the national surge in concealed is being led by women and blacks. According to the study, “eight states had [gender] data from 2012 to 2016 and they saw a 326% faster increase in permits among women than among men.” During the same time period—2012 to 2016—race data available from five states shows “the number of black people with permits increased 30% faster than the number of whites with permits.” This kind of information makes it increasingly difficult for the left to continue to attribute gun sales to the same old white guys, buying and hoarding more and more guns.

As it turns out, gun ownership is diverse and the millions of Americans carrying guns for self-defense every day are not monolithic.

