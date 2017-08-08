Donald Trump Warns North Korea: Threats to United States Will Be Met with ‘Fire and Fury’

President Donald Trump warned North Korea to stop threatening the United States with its ongoing achievements in nuclear weaponry.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” Trump said.

Trump said that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un had been “very threatening” which was behavior beyond that of a normal country.

“As I said they will be met with fire and fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” he repeated.

Trump was reacting to reports that North Korea is now developing nuclear weapons for missiles that could potentially strike the United States.

The president successfully negotiated United Nations Security Council sanctions after the rogue nation continued to ramp up their nuclear program in North Korea, but a report from the Washington Post on Tuesday said that the country had developed miniaturized nuclear warheads for its missiles.

Trump has tried urging China to do more to contain the threat posed by North Korea, but Chinese Xi Jinping has failed to deliver.

“So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try!” Trump wrote on Twitter in July expressing his disappointment.

Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster warned a week ago that the North Korea’s actions were “intolerable.”

“The president has been very clear about it: He said he’s not going to tolerate North Korea being able to threaten the United States,” McMaster said in an interview with Hugh Hewitt on MSNBC.

Trump signaled on Twitter that he would not accept North Korea’s repeated provocations.

“The era of strategic patience with the North Korea regime has failed. That patience is over,” Trump said in June.