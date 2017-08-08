First on Breitbart: Alabama GOP U.S. Senate Hopeful Roy Moore Hits Mitch McConnell’s ‘DC Slime Machine’ in New Ad

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate in next week’s Republican special election primary, is out with a new ad hitting Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his “DC slime machine.”

The 30-second spot from Moore’s campaign is apparently a response to the McConnell-controlled Senate Leadership Fund, which is reportedly willing to spend up t0 $8 million to boost one of Moore’s opponents, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

The ad targets McConnell’s “slime machine” for failing to repeal Obamacare and “for bearing witness” against Moore.

Transcript as follows:

They lied about repealing Obamacare. Now Mitch McConnell’s DC slime machine is spending millions spreading lies about Roy Moore, bearing false witness. Why? We know why. We all know why. Roy Moore is honest and Roy Moore is his own man. And Roy Moore fears God, stands for the Constitution, fights for what is right and believes what we believe. Drain the swamp. Send McConnell a message. Send them all a message. Roy Moore: Senate.

Moore is among the three frontrunners, which also includes Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), vying for the two spots in what will likely be a primary runoff next month to determine who gets the GOP nod in the December general election for the U.S. Senate seat previously occupied Jeff Sessions.

