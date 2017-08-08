Police: 85-Year-Old Father Forced to Shoot, Kill Son in Self-Defense

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says an 85-year-old father was forced to shoot and kill his son in what appears to be an act of self-defense over the weekend.

The 64-year-old son, Carl Jeffery King, allegedly came home intoxicated and was trying to kill his own mother when the father took action.

According to the Zanesville Times Recorder, Deputy Sam Williams said the 84-year-old mother called 911 just before 8 pm to say her son was allegedly threatening to kill her. “While the [mother] was on the phone with a dispatcher, her son emerged from a bedroom with a handgun and began firing at her.”

The 85-year-old father then scrambled for a rifle he kept nearby and began returning fire in an attempt to stop the attack on his wife. Deputies believe approximately 12 rounds in total were fired as the father and son engaged in a gun battle. The elderly father then landed a round that fatally wounded the son, stopping the attack.

When deputies arrived, King was still alive but died soon thereafter.

The 85-year-old father was initially taken into custody but was released after the sheriff’s office decided the shooting appeared to be self-defense.

