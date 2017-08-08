SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Trump Endorses Luther Strange in AL Senate Race

Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange, Luther Strange
The Associated Press

by Jeff Poor8 Aug 20170

With just a week to go until the GOP primary for the special election to determine who will hold Alabama’s U.S. Senate seat, President Donald Trump gave his support to the candidate currently holding the seat, Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

Strange was appointed to the U.S. Senate by former Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL) after the confirmation of Jeff Sessions, who previously held the seat, as U.S. Attorney General.

Before Trump’s endorsement, the race had three frontrunners vying for what was likely to be two spots in a runoff election scheduled for next month. In a majority of the polling to date, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore has a lead over Strange and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in a crowded field of nine candidates.

One of the focal points of the campaign had been which of the three candidates was best suited to aid Trump in the implementation of his agenda, which makes the endorsement a potential game-changer for the next week’s primary.

