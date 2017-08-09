Daily Caller: ‘Poisonous Atmosphere’ Grips McMaster’s National Security Council as Accusations Fly

Richard Pollack at the Daily Caller writes about the divisions within President Trump’s National Security Council that appear to be growing under current chief, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster:

Finger-pointing erupted within the National Security Council following a major leak to The Washington Post of telephone transcripts between President Donald Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Australia, The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group has learned. And as the U.S. inches closer to war with North Korea, the White House body charged with discussing and coordinating U.S. foreign policy is engulfed in what one administration official called a “poisonous environment.”

Initial leak accusations from two White House officials focused on Megan Badasch, the National Security Council (NSC) deputy executive secretary, who manages the NSC’s document portal. The portal included transcripts of his discussions, which makes her one of three people with access to the leaked documents. But three senior officials within the White House say Badasch had nothing to do with the leaks, and point out that no evidence has been provided to prove that she did.

The finger-pointing is a reflection of growing divisions within the NSC under Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Three current administration officials interviewed by TheDCNF blame the volatile McMaster for the atmosphere and for a growing demoralization among the staff. One official characterized the NSC under his leadership as a “poisonous environment.”