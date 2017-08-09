Donald Trump Fires Back at Mitch McConnell for ‘Excessive Expectations’ Comment

President Donald Trump fired back at Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he suggested that the president had “excessive expectations” about what Congress could accomplish during the first year of his presidency.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don’t think so,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?”

Trump was reacting to a speech McConnell delivered to a Rotary Club in Kentucky, suggesting that the president was unfamiliar with how Washington DC worked.

“Our new president, of course, has not been in this line of work before. And I think he had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell said. “So part of the reason I think people feel we’re underperforming is because too many artificial deadlines — unrelated to the reality of the complexity of legislating — may not have been fully understood.”

Trump and his supporters were disgusted with Republican senators after they left for August vacation after failing to repeal or replace Obamacare.

White House social media director Dan Scavino also expressed his anger at McConnell.

“More excuses,” he wrote, ridiculing that McConnell “must have needed another 4 years – in addition to the 7 years – to repeal and replace Obamacare.”