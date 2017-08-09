Man Accused of Performing Sex Acts on Dogs Leaves Judge Speechless

A Virginia judge was left speechless after he heard the case of a man accused of performing sex acts on one of eight dogs.

“I just don’t have words,” Judge James Stephen Yoffy said, according to the New York Post. “This is disgusting.”

Stephen Matthew Taylor, 31, was convicted of two different animal cruelty charges at Tuesday’s hearing in Henrico County, Virginia, after he reportedly told police he performed oral sex on a Rottweiler, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Taylor entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor animal cruelty charge and an Alford plea to the felony charge of inflicting pain on an animal and causing its death. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but recognizes that the prosecution has enough evidence to prove guilt.

According to the Times-Dispatch, Taylor said the allegations against him are “lies” but entered pleas because he was not confident he could get a fair trial.

Investigators say a search of Taylor’s hard drive brought up 171 images of bestiality, including ten pictures of a man performing oral sex on a dog.

Taylor’s lawyer, however, argued that his client was not the man in those images.

Authorities say officials seized the eight dogs and added that two of them had to be put down.

Judge Yoffy ordered that Taylor undergo a psychosexual evaluation and not have any contact with pets while he is out on bond before his sentencing hearing.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced November 14. He faces up to five years behind bars.

Instances of people accused of bestiality are commonplace in the news.

A Minnesota mail carrier was accused of bestiality in March after prosecutors say he broke into someone’s garage to have sex with a dog.

In February, a Georgia man accused of having sex with a dog turned himself into police.