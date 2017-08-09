Neighbors Rally to Give Woman Celebrating Her Last Chemo a Big Surprise

An Ohio woman was surprised by the outpouring of love she received from her neighbors as she left for her final chemo treatment.

Cincinnati resident Amy Kleiner was shocked when she emerged from her home to find that her entire neighborhood had turned out to wish her well as she prepared for her final treatment for breast cancer, ABC News reported.

Kleiner’s neighbor and best friend, Tera Kiser, had organized the parade of well wishers who turned out to cheer Kleiner on to better health.

“I have never been so blown away in all of my life,” Kleiner told ABC. “I was just in shock. I was so surprised, and I was so happy. It was the last one, and I just felt loved.”

Kleiner noted that the only thing that could have made the day better was if her beloved husband, Doug, could have been there to witness that last treatment.

“My husband had taken me to every single one of them, but he had a work function he couldn’t miss so Tera offered to take me,” Kleiner said. “She decorated her van to go to my last hoorah. She called me and said, ‘I’m out in your driveway, ’ and when I opened my garage door, that’s what I found.”

“She’s so selfless and so sweet, I just wanted to make it a big deal for her,” Kiser said of Kleiner.

Kiser added that her friend had been an amazing role model during the trying cancer treatments.

“I’ve complained more with just a cold,” said Kiser. “Anytime someone you love gets diagnosed with something, but especially cancer, you feel so afraid for them. But you see the way she fought through it and said, ‘No, I’m going to get through this and be ok,’ I’m just blessed by her. That’s the truth.”

“I still can’t believe this happened,” Kleiner said of her neighbors’ display of love. “It was definitely something I’ll never forget.”

