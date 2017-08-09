‘Women for Trump’ PAC ‘Disappointed’ Over Trump’s Luther Strange Endorsement in AL Senate Race

Wednesday afternoon, “Women for Trump,” a group that describes itself as “the largest female run PAC founded in 2016 to support Donald J. Trump for President,” reacted to Trump’s decision to endorse Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL).

Strange is a candidate participating in next week’s U.S. Senate special election GOP primary.

Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama. He has my complete and total endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

The group’s co-founder and co-chair Amy Kremer said her group was “disappointed” in Trump’s decision and argued Trump shouldn’t have to “cut deals” with his own party to accomplish his agenda.

“We are disappointed to learn that the President has endorsed in the Alabama senate race,” Kremer said in a statement. “We understand that President Trump is a deal maker and appears he cut a deal with McConnell in order to accomplish the legislative agenda that will benefit all Americans. But the reality is that you shouldn’t have to cut deals with your own party to achieve a common agenda.”

“Mitch McConnell has a history of declaring war on conservatives and failing the core values of the Republican Party,” she added. “He has misled conservatives for many years, but most importantly he recently failed the President and the American people on his promise to repeal Obamacare ‘root and branch.’”

Last week, “Women for Trump” endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) in that race. According to the most recent polling, Strange, Brooks and Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore are in a dead heat vying for two spots in what will likely be a runoff contest held next month for the Republican nod.

